Shekhar Suman Says 'No One Wanted See Dharmendra In A Stiff And Lonely State Before His Death'

Actor Shekhar Suman recently took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to Dharmendra.

Sharing a video message, he said, “The only difference between cricket and life is that in cricket you are sometimes not out. But in the innings of life, everyone has to be out one day. When someone leaves, there is a great deal of sadness. There should be, because that person shared a heart-to-heart relationship with you. There is sadness for their departure and sadness for the loss itself.”

He added, "But the thing to consider is that the one you love-you don't want to see them in a state you could never imagine. I am talking about Dharamji. A heart-to-heart person like Dharamji, a happy-go-lucky soul, he was an unparalleled personality. It is said that when a person's heart is pure and beautiful, it shines through on their face. And that was true for Dharamji.”

Speaking further about the late superstar and his beautiful personality, Shekhar said, “He was a unique person-truthful and honest. Whatever was inside was visible outside. And he had a very rare combination-a beautiful face and a great physique. This combination is extremely rare; usually either the body or the face is good. Having both is found in very few people. Dharamji was as good a human being as he was an actor. He gave immense love, and he received immense love. No one ever criticised him.”

The actor went on to say, “As far as his popularity is concerned, from 1960 to his last film, Rocky Aur Rani, he remained unshakeable. No one could challenge his stardom. And the best thing is that Dharamji had no opposition, no rivals. I say ‘strange' because how can anyone be such a good person? Whoever he met, he met with a smile, with warmth, with a hug. We've watched him for many years. To see him in the condition he was in towards the end… we couldn't bear it.”

Shekhar highlighted how everyone should remember the superstar and said, “Like in cricket, when someone finishes a great innings - even if he gets out and walks back to the pavilion - the entire stadium stands up and claps for him. Dharamji played such a magnificent innings. We are sad at his passing, but for the incredible life he lived, we should all stand up and salute him. Wah, Dharamji, wah. What a game you played.”

He added, “And none of us wanted to see him in a state where his body was stiff, his voice trembling, unable to stand properly, lonely or alone. Did you want to see your Dharamji like that? No. It is better that a person leaves before reaching such a state. And one special thing about actors is that they leave their bodies, but through their work and their characters, they remain alive forever. Always. We wanted to remember Dharamji as beautiful, lively and youthful as he always was. We did not want to see him in that final condition.”

Reflecting on the meaningful life the late superstar lived, Suman said, “He lived a clean, beautiful, exemplary life. And he played a very long and admirable innings. We should be grateful for that. If someone lives a life, it should be like his. So, Dharamji, we salute you as an example. We should all follow you. We should try to become like you—though no one ever can. No one can look like you. But we will try. Thank you from our hearts for the inspiration and encouragement. As long as the world exists, your name-Dharmendra's name-will shine in the sky like the sun and the moon.”

Shekhar Suman captioned the video, “My heartfelt tribute to the man who taught us love and humanity, who taught us how to live life kingsize. With a heart as pure as 24-carat gold. The magnificent, generous, kind and compassionate human being. An Adonis with the most endearing and infectious smile that touched a billion lives. A tremendous and incomparable actor and the biggest star of them all, who will live in our hearts forever… Dharmendra.”

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89. Today, on November 27, a prayer meet for the late superstar has been organised by the Deol family in Mumbai.

