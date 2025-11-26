Prayer Meet For Dharmendra To Be Held Tomorrow. Details Inside

A prayer meet for veteran actor Dharmendra will be held on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, from 5 pm to 7 pm, sources told NDTV. Fans, friends, and members of the film fraternity are expected to gather in large numbers to honour the legendary star.

According to an IANS report, singer Sonu Nigam is expected to perform some of Dharmendra's iconic songs at the ceremony.

On November 26, veteran actress Asha Parekh visited the Deol family residence to offer her condolences. The two stars shared a celebrated on-screen partnership, delivering memorable performances in classics such as Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Shikar (1968), Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), and Samadhi (1972).

Throughout November 25, celebrities arrived at the late actor's home to express their support for the family. Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan were among those who visited in the evening. Earlier in the day, Ajay Devgn was seen entering the residence to pay his respects.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh were also seen arriving to offer condolences. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited the family later, joining the long list of stars mourning the loss. Saif Ali Khan, accompanied by Kunal Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, also met the family.

Dharmendra, fondly known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy spanning over six decades. He died on November 24 at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence.

