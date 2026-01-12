Who Controls The Remote At Home? Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Set The Record Straight At Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas drew attention as they arrived together at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. The couple made a stunning appearance on the red carpet, where they posed for photographers.

Priyanka and Nick shared a light-hearted moment about how they decide what to watch at home and who really holds the remote.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas At The Golden Globes

While speaking to Zuri Hall on LIVE from E!: Golden Globes on 11 January at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Nick praised the year in film and television and said the couple doesn't limit their choices when it comes to home viewing.

"It's been such a great year in film and TV," Nick said. He further added, "We don't really have a guilty pleasure thing in our house. Everything's fair game. You can watch whatever you'd like."

However, Priyanka quickly offered a different perspective on the viewing arrangements at home. Cutely correcting her husband, she added, "No, we can watch whatever you like. I watch mine on my iPad."

For the event, Priyanka chose a navy-blue tiered gown, accentuated with diamond jewellery. Nick kept his look classic, wearing a sharp black suit. The pair's coordinated arrival quickly became one of the highlights of the evening's arrivals.

Priyanka is not only attending the awards but is also set to present an award during the ceremony. In the days leading up to the show, the Golden Globes organisers released a full list of presenters. The line-up includes several high-profile names such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Charli XCX, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, and Snoop Dogg.

Many of this year's presenters are also nominees. Among them are George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Ayo Edebiri, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Kevin Hart. Other presenters are associated with projects that received nominations, including Hailee Steinfeld, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hahn, Lalisa Manobal, Regina Hall and Zoe Kravitz.

On the film side, One Battle After Another leads the nominations with nine. Sentimental Value follows with eight, and Sinners received seven nods. Hamnet has six nominations, while Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good each earned five.

In television, The White Lotus tops the list with six nominations. Adolescence received five, and both Only Murders in the Building and Severance have four nominations each.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to appear in the upcoming film The Bluff, which will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.



