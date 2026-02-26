Priyanka Chopra Channels Pirate Energy In Stylish Streetwear For <i>The Bluff</i> Event, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is known for slaying the fashion game, and her latest look at The Bluff promotional event is no exception. The actress has consistently turned heads with her bold and eclectic style, experimenting with everything from red‑carpet gowns to streetwear. Now, she is serving up fierce fashion in a structured blazer, slim‑cut trousers, and knee‑high boots.

About Priyanka Chopra's Latest Look

Priyanka recently stepped out for the promotions of her latest film, The Bluff. The actress wore a charcoal-grey blazer with a corset-inspired silhouette. The top accentuated her figure with lace-up details at the waist. While the front zip gave it a sleek and modern touch, a subtle peplum flare at the hem softened the overall look.

Underneath, Priyanka Chopra wore a black lace camisole that added a layer of contrast and texture. Paired with matching slim-cut trousers in a rich grey tone, the outfit created a cohesive silhouette. The monochromatic colour scheme kept the focus on the impeccable tailoring and clean lines.

Priyanka completed the ensemble with knee-high black leather boots featuring pointed toes and sturdy heels. The slouchy design was the cherry on top. Keeping accessories to a minimum, the star opted for gold layered necklaces and statement rings. The minimal additions offered just the right amount of bling and perfectly complemented her outfit.

Priyanka Chopra's hair was styled in relaxed waves. It was parted down the centre, with subtle burgundy undertones catching the light. Her makeup was soft and refined, with a radiant base that enhanced her natural complexion. Gentle contouring defined her features, while neutral brown tones around the eyes created depth without overwhelming the face. Natural, defined lashes and a nude-rose lip colour completed the look.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

