Internet Labels Kanika Kapoor's Rs 1.9 Lakh Louis Vuitton Bag A "Paint Box"

Kanika Kapoor's style game is always on point. The singer is known for turning heads with her bold fashion choices. Recently, Kanika sparked a buzz when she stepped out to attend Bunty Sajdeh's house party with an unconventional luxury accessory in her hand - a handbag designed to resemble a real paint can.

In a pap video shared on Instagram, Kanika was seen dressed in a casual white tee and denim jorts. The singer paired her outfit with a no-sleeve red leather jacket and silver heels. However, what caught the internet's attention was her Louis Vuitton's Paint Can bag.

Kanika Kapoor's Louis Vuitton Bag

The structured piece came with the brand's signature monogram print in purple, complete with a sturdy leather top handle, silver-tone hardware, and a detachable strap for crossbody wear.

Things got interesting when Kanika Kapoor playfully opened the bag, revealing its contents, which included a few cash notes, lipsticks, and other everyday essentials. Despite the bag's quirky design, it turned out to be a fully functional luxury purse.

Social Media Reacts To Kanika Kapoor's Louis Vuitton Paint Can Bag

Social media users had plenty to say about Kanika's unusual bag. While some fans praised her bold style, others compared the purse to a "paint box" or "dabba".

One user wrote, "Yeh lunchbox le kar kaha ja rahi hai."

Another added, "Louis Vitton paint dabbawalas.'

Someone else commented, "Oo! I thought that's a paint tin."

"Collecting coins for charity," read a comment.

A viewer wrote, "Bachpan ka lunch box lag rha hai haath mein."

"Asian Paints Ka Dibba," remarked a user.

This statement piece in question is from Louis Vuitton's playful line of crossbody bags, designed to look just like real paint cans. They were first showcased during the Men's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, featuring creations from the late Virgil Abloh's final collection for the brand.

The bag comes in six bold shades - blue, red, yellow, green, purple, and orange. It is priced around Rs 1,91,522 (1,980 pound), though prices may vary across sites.

