Priyanka Chopra Goes Bloody Mary In A Leather Gown At <i>The Bluff</i> Premiere In Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra turned the red carpet into her runway at the world premiere of The Bluff in Los Angeles on February 17. The actress leaned fully into her character's energy and delivered a look that felt bold, sharp and very on-theme.

For the evening, Priyanka wore a dramatic brown gown that was built around a structured leather corset-style bodice. The outfit featured a deep brown, almost chocolate-toned leather breastplate. It was sculpted to fit her torso perfectly and had visible panel detailing and stitched lines that added shape and edge.

The centre of the bodice featured an embossed design that nodded to her on-screen look as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden. The leather had a soft sheen, which gave it a polished finish under the flashlights. The sides of the corset included buckle details.

The skirt balanced the sharpness of the bodice. It was made in a soft, flowy brown fabric that draped beautifully around her waist and hips. The skirt was styled in a wrap silhouette with gathered detailing on one side, creating a high slit that showed off her toned legs. The fabric extended into a long, fluid train that moved effortlessly behind her.

Priyanka Chopra paired the gown with brown open-toe heels. The footwear was minimal and sleek. The heels blended seamlessly with the gown's colour palette and kept the overall look cohesive.

The diva's jewellery was statement but not overwhelming. Priyanka wore a bold choker necklace in a silver tone with a large dark stone set at the centre. The layered detailing of the choker added a strong, almost vintage feel. She kept the rest of the jewellery minimal with a few rings.

The actress' makeup was warm and glowing. She opted for a flawless base with a soft matte finish. Her cheeks had a rosy flush. The eyes were defined with brown-toned eyeshadow, subtle shimmer and well-blended liner. Priyanka Chopra's brows were full and neatly shaped. She completed the look with a muted rose-brown lipstick that tied in with the earthy tones of the outfit.

The star's hair was styled in loose, natural waves with a middle part. The dark base was enhanced with deep red highlights that added dimension and a slightly edgy vibe.

Overall, the look felt powerful yet polished. It stayed true to the theme of The Bluff while still being high fashion and red carpet ready.