Morning Vs Night Skincare: Dermatologist Explains What To Use And When

Taking care of your skin is an essential part of self-care. With so many products and conflicting advice available, it can feel overwhelming to curate a skincare routine that works for you. Not anymore – dermatologist Gurveen Waraich is here to simplify things with a straightforward skincare guide. She shares tips and products to include in your morning and night routine for healthy, glowing skin.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gurveen says, "The most basic concept you must know before starting your skincare journey, that is what product would go in the morning and what to apply at night."

1. Retinol

Retinol is widely recommended for night use as it is photosensitive, and sunlight can degrade its effectiveness. It can also make your skin more sensitive to UV rays, increasing the risk of irritation or sunburn if exposed to the sun immediately after application.

2. Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid can be used both day and night. Unlike retinol, it is not photosensitive and does not increase sun sensitivity. It is a safe and hydrating staple for any time of the day.

3. Glycolic Acid

While glycolic acid can be used at any time of the day, it is primarily recommended for nighttime use. It is an alpha-hydroxy acid that exfoliates the skin's surface, which can make your skin more sensitive to UV rays. Daytime use is possible if followed by a high SPF.

4. Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid can be used both day and night. It is not degraded by sunlight, but it can increase sensitivity to UV rays. Applying sunscreen daily afterwards is non-negotiable.

5. Niacinamide

Niacinamide can be used both day and night. It is stable under UV exposure and does not make the skin more sensitive to the sun.

6. Vitamin C

It can be used both morning and night, but it is best applied in the morning. Vitamin C is more protective and preventive than corrective. It is a potent antioxidant that also enhances the effectiveness of your sunscreen.

Understanding when and how to use your skincare products can make all the difference – consistency and correct application are key to achieving healthy, radiant skin.

