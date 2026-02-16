At 50, Mini Mathur Shares Desi Makeup Hacks, Skincare Routine: "I Buy A Cream For 120 Bucks"

Skincare shelves are louder than ever. Every week, there is a new “miracle” serum, a trending ingredient, or a viral reel telling you what you must use. Makeup trends move just as fast. One day it is glass skin, the next day it is matte.

Somewhere in between all this noise, it's easy to forget the basics – hydration, sunscreen, sleep, hormones and consistency.

And that is exactly what Mini Mathur spoke about during her appearance on Vineeta Singh's YouTube podcast. Her take? Stop chasing every fad, and start looking at what your body actually needs.

Mini Mathur's Skincare Routine

Mini Mauthur started with something she herself called a “horrid cliche". “My thing is that if you're consistent with the most base level cream… I buy a cream which is like 120 bucks,” she said.

She named it – Emolene – and added that she uses it very often. “If you use that consistently over something that you pay 20,000 rupees for… it doesn't matter what you're using. As long as you are consistent with it,” the actress shared.

The star also shared that she occasionally experiments. “Of course, I'm also using a whole lot of products. They keep changing. I don't have this one magic mantra cream,” Mini said. She mentioned using niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, but said that she does not treat them like miracle workers.

For Mini Mathur, skincare starts inside. “Nothing helps skincare, according to me, like what is happening inside your body,” she said. “If you are healthy and if you are fit, and if you are eating the right thing and you are working out and you are exercising, you are settling your hormones.”

And hormones, she stressed, determine skin elasticity and how you look. The actress shared how post-45, she noticed her face getting darker than her body. “It was all a function of my thyroid behaving badly. The moment I fixed that, my pigmentation got better,” said Mini.

Mini Mathur is strict about some basics, though:

Never sleep with makeup.

Always cleanse at night.

Always apply something before bed.

Always wear sunscreen.

“Your skin rests, and it repairs when you sleep,” she said. “So don't just sleep with your dirty day-old makeup and clogged pores.”

Mini Mathur also does not believe in blindly following Instagram trends. “Don't run after fads of certain brands. See what works within your budget. See what works for your skin. Use it consistently,” she said.

The star even spoke about black coffee. Not a coffee person originally, she is a tea purist. But Mini started reading about the benefits of black coffee, especially for perimenopausal women. “Two cups of black coffee a day is actually supposed to boost some good stuff,” she said.

Mini Mathur also shared that she takes collagen supplements. “That's something that suffers post-40,” she said.

If you are looking for a secret product list, this isn't it. Mini Mathur's skincare vibe is steady and practical.

She believes:

Affordable creams can work.

Expensive creams are not magic.

Nutrition and supplementation matter.

Hormones change everything post-40.

Hydration is non-negotiable.

Mini Mathur's Makeup Hacks

When it comes to makeup, Mini Mauthur keeps it just as practical. One thing she thinks people miss? Brows. “What a lot of people miss out on when they're doing their own makeup is not building their brows,” the star said. “They're doing beautiful eyes, but they're not balancing their eyes by filling in their brows.”

She pointed out that post-40, eyebrow hair reduces a bit. So balancing brows becomes even more important. Her must-have? Mascara. “I don't go anywhere without mascara,” the star emphasised.

Mini Mathur also loves multi-use dewy sticks. Lip, cheek, eye – all in one. “Instead of going and wearing a face, you just do lip, this, this, and you're looking nice,” the actress said.

Another fun hack? Beetroot. “There was one hack I read about, which is like beetroot blush…It gives the most beautiful, deep blushy vibes. Control it, it's very pigmented, but it really works well for me,” Mini Mathur shared.

On flights, the actress avoids alcohol completely. “If you drink on a flight, then it is just like double the dehydration,” she shared. The star added that she carries a sheet mask – partly for hydration, partly to avoid conversations. “Just put it on, saying I'm hydrating,” Mini Mathur joked.

Pro-Function, Not Anti-Ageing

Mini Mathur was very clear about one thing. She does not like the term “anti-ageing.” “What the hell is anti-ageing?” she asked. “I am ageing.”

Instead, she prefers the idea of “pro-function” products. “My skin needs more collagen. It needs more hydration. Maybe it needs less pigmentation. So give me products that maybe have a higher concentration of whatever it is that I need,” the actress added.

Post-40 skin, the 50-year-old explained, is in a different zone than pre-40 skin. She urged brands to formulate products for mature skin and not shame people for ageing.

“Why, at 50, can I not look after myself because I want to look good?” she asked. “I don't want to look younger, but can I please maximise how I can look at this age?”

Mini Mathur made an important distinction, too. If someone is chasing a version of themselves that no longer exists, that can feel unrealistic. But if someone is investing in treatments to retain how they look at this age, that is perfectly fine. “There should be no shame and stigma to that,” she concluded.

If there is one thing Mini Mathur proves, it is that ageing well is not about fighting time – it is about owning it, caring for yourself, and showing up confidently at every stage.

