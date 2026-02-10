What Sania Mirza's Protein-Heavy Diet And 10-Step Korean Skincare Routine Look Like

Tennis champion Sania Mirza has opened up about her post-retirement fitness and skincare routine. After hanging up her racket in 2023, Sania started working as a mentor, television presenter, and podcast host.

In an interview with Tweak India, Sania Mirza shared her diet and skincare routine, which have played a key role in improving her overall health and wellness.

Sania Mirza's Secret To Fitness

The former athlete starts her day with a healthy shot in the morning. “I basically have a healthy shot, which is the first thing that I do: turmeric, honey, lime, some black seeds, and ginger. It's not very good tasting, but it's really good for your body,” she said. This is followed by soaked chia seeds in water and coffee, before heading to the gym.

Talking about the biggest change she has made in her diet, the mother of one added, “The biggest thing that has changed is the amount of carbs that I intake. Earlier, it was very carb and protein-heavy, idlis, dosas, everything. Now it's more protein-heavy because my level of activity is about 20 per cent of what it used to be."

Sania Mirza now usually includes three to four eggs, mostly egg whites, in her breakfast. Her lunch, however, is planned carefully around protein intake. “I am more conscious about how much protein I'm eating now than I was before because earlier I had nutritionists taking care of everything,” she said.

The former tennis player's fitness secret lies in mixing it up – she hits the gym for strength training and also enjoys going for runs outdoors. Sania shared that she is currently focusing on weight training, having paused Pilates due to time constraints.

Sania Mirza's Skincare Routine

When it comes to skincare, the star swears by an elaborate routine. “I do a lot of Korean skincare. It's kind of ridiculous, about a 10-step routine in the morning and another 10-step routine at night,” she shared. However, a good moisturiser and sunscreen have been staples in her regimen for years.

Additionally, red light therapy has been a game-changer for Sania Mirza's skin. “I've started doing red light therapy over the last year. Not just for my skin, but for my hair as well. Every other day, I sit under it for about half an hour, and I feel it really rejuvenates the skin,” she concluded.

