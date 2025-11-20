Sania Mirza Reveals She Froze Her Eggs After Naturally Conceiving Son Izhaan: "The Biological Clock Is Ticking"

Sania Mirza, who welcomed son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018, has opened up about the decision to freeze her eggs. The former tennis legend has revealed that she underwent the procedure with some help from her friend, filmmaker Farah Khan.

Sania Mirza, on her YouTube podcast Serving it Up With Sania, shared, “I wanted to freeze my eggs. And I reached out to you (Farah Khan) and you connected me with your doctor, Firuza Parikh.”

The sports star added, “Not many people know I have frozen my eggs. I recommend it to everybody because the biological clock is ticking. Suppose you want another kid or something. I had Izhaan naturally, and then I froze my eggs after that.”

Previously, Sania Mirza opened up about the emotional challenges she faced while breastfeeding Izhaan.

The 39-year-old, in the April 21 episode of The Masoom Minawala Show, said, “I breastfed for 2.5-3 months. For me, that was the hardest part of pregnancy. I am like, I will get pregnant three more times, but this feeding business, I do not know if I can do (again). For me, it was not the physical part of it; for me, the emotional and mental part of it was draining.

She added, “As a working woman, it really ties you down because you feel like they (the babies) are so dependent on it. There is a time commitment, there is not enough sleep, and you are placing all your activities around when you need to feed the baby.”

Additionally, Sania Mirza said that after 3 months, she went to a paediatrician and admitted that breastfeeding was taking a toll on her.

“It was just very hard for me emotionally because you are already dealing with many things and hormones post-pregnancy and being in the public eye, people are body-shaming you. For me, knowing that this little human was dependent on just me for food was a very difficult thing because I felt like, ‘What if I am not there?'” said the Grand Slam winner.

Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. They got divorced in 2024.

