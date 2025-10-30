Farah Khan Opens Up About Failing Twice In IVF During <i>Om Shanti Om</i> Shoot: "I Used To Just Be Crying"

Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently appeared on tennis icon Sania Mirza's podcast, Serving It Up With Sania, where she candidly discussed her struggles with IVF. Farah revealed that she had failed twice during the process before eventually becoming a mother.

Farah On Her IVF Journey

In the premiere episode of Serving It Up With Sania, Farah opened up about her personal and professional life with her trademark wit and humour.

Reflecting on her emotional experience with IVF, she shared, "I failed twice in IVF. I used to just be crying and crying. It's also because of the hormones that are pumped in. I used to cry at the drop of a hat. And I was also shooting Om Shanti Om at the same time."

On Her Marriage With Shirish Kunder

Farah also touched upon her relationship with her husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder, saying, "Shirish and I are secure in our marriage and we don't need to hold hands on the red carpet. Maybe actors will get angry with me now."

Farah Khan married filmmaker Shirish Kunder on December 9, 2004. The couple welcomed triplets-son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya-on February 11, 2008, following an in vitro procedure.

Reflecting on her friendships, Farah admitted, "I just feel that it has been challenging to be unapologetically honest and true while being in the public eye. Sometimes I do tend to offend some of my friends, and I realise I don't always have to tell them the truth."

About The Podcast

Serving It Up With Sania by IVM Podcasts brings together celebrated personalities from sports, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and pop culture. Each episode begins with friendly volleys on the court and ends with honest, heartfelt storytelling.

The format strikes the perfect balance between sport, spirit, and storytelling, offering audiences a refreshing take on celebrity conversations.

