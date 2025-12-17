Suspected Shooter Seen Recceing Brown University In New FBI Video

Authorities in the United States have released a new video timeline and a slightly clearer image of a man suspected to be the Brown University shooter. The manhunt for a suspect was renewed after the man who was previously detained as a "person of interest" was released by authorities, though investigators provided no indication that they were any closer to zeroing in on the real shooter's identity.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect, while investigators canvass Providence homes, yards and dumpsters in search of clues that might help them figure out who was behind Saturday's campus shooting, which killed two students and wounded nine others.

The @FBI, in coordination with the @ProvidenceRIPD and @RIStatePolice, is releasing a video timeline showing the movements of a person of interest in the 12/13 shooting at Brown University.



The FBl is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the… pic.twitter.com/JLC5Ywn3xn — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 16, 2025

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts has been urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov, or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

In the videos released by the FBI, the suspect's face was masked or turned away, and so far, authorities have only been able to give a vague description of him as being stocky and about 5 feet, 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.



Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

Surveillance video posted by authorities online showed a person in dark clothing walking along multiple sidewalks for about an hour starting shortly after 2 pm on Saturday. The streets were all within a few blocks of the Brown University engineering building, where the shooting occurred.

Police have received about 200 tips, as they continued to ask the public to look at their camera systems in the area to see if they have any footage that might help officials identify the suspected gunman.

Questions Over Campus Security

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha defended the investigation as going "really well" as he pleaded for public patience in locating the suspected killer. Large questions remain, particularly about the shooter's motive. When pressed about a connection to ethnicity, political motive or culture, Neronha said, "That is a dangerous road to go down."

The attack and the shooter's escape have raised questions about campus security, including a lack of cameras, and have led to calls for better locks on campus doors.

Brown said it had implemented enhanced security measures since the shooting, including doubling the university department of public safety's staffing and restricting entry to campus buildings.

The gunman had walked into an engineering building whose doors were unlocked while exams were taking place, according to police. He opened fire with a 9mm gun inside a classroom and then fled, triggering a campus lockdown that left students barricaded in rooms or hiding beneath furniture for hours.

Brown, which has nearly 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students, is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the United States.