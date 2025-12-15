Video: Students Huddle In Brown University Library After Campus Shooting Kills 2

A group of students took refuge inside a Brown University building during the tense moments following a deadly shooting on campus that left two students dead and nine others injured.

An intense video circulating online captured students huddled together in a campus library – their eyes filled with fear – as officers moved through the room, identifying themselves and ordering hands up before escorting them to safety.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with the remark: “This is college in the United States. Video from inside a Brown University building shows the moment that police found a group of students who were sheltering after the shooting on campus. This isn't freedom.”

A shooter opened fire inside the Barus and Holley engineering building on December 13 at around 4.05 pm local time, during final-exam study sessions.

According to a law enforcement officer, the gunman used a handgun and fired about 40 9mm bullets. Active-shooter notifications were sent out to the college community, advising everyone to stay inside as police searched buildings for the attacker.

Graduate students Marcos and Daniel reminisced about the terrifying moments they spent sheltering within the school Rockefeller Library. They claimed to have gotten a warning about an active shooter while they were studying nearby.

“We avoided the windows, and when the police arrived, we were instructed to drop our bags and raise our hands,” they told BBC, before adding, “After that, the floor was searched, and we were escorted out of the library.”

According to BBC, many graduate students like them want to remain at home for a few days until the situation settles down and the gunman is apprehended.

Large sections of the campus were roped off by Providence Police with help from federal organisations, including the FBI and ATF.

A shelter-in-place order was in force until late Saturday evening before being partially removed early Sunday morning. Several areas surrounding the Barus and Holley, and Minden Hall buildings were shut down because of continuing investigations.

In a significant development, authorities reported that a person of interest had been detained at a Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry, some 20 miles from Providence.

Authorities identified the person as a 30-year-old Wisconsin man who was discovered in possession of weapons suspected to be related to the attack, including a laser-sighted revolver.

Although formal charges were not yet filed as of Sunday evening, Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez stated that detectives were interrogating the accused individual.