"Going To Run, Love You": US Student's Chilling Text To Mother Amid Gunfire

A student at Brown University in the United States, where a shooting happened on Saturday, texted his mother that he was barricading himself inside the campus to keep himself safe. A shooter dressed in black opened fire at the university, killing two people and injuring eight others at around 4.05 pm local time. The shooter is still at large, and the university is currently under a lockdown.

Speaking to Fox News, Shamsah Amersi said she got a text from her son, Jaden Anselmo, saying there was a live shooting on the campus. "They (students) are in the middle of finals, so they were all on campus studying...the first text I get from my son is 'Mom, there's a live shooting on campus. I'm going to run, and I love you," Amersi said.

Amersi told Fox News that she and her son were texting, and she told him to make sure that his phone was not making any noise. The woman added that her son barricaded himself inside a supply closet with 12 other students.

Shooting Occurred Amid Final Exams

Saturday's shooting occurred in the Barus & Holley building that houses the School of Engineering and the physics department. Final exams of engineering design were underway when the suspect opened fire.

Police officers were hunting through campus buildings and sifting through trash cans more than three hours after the shooting erupted, the news agency Associated Press reported.

According to the police, the suspect was a male in dark clothing who was last seen leaving an engineering building where the attack happened.

Mayor Brett Smiley said that the eight injured people were in critical but stable condition. Smiley refused to comment on whether the victims were students.

President Donald Trump Briefed About Shooting

President Donald Trump was brief about the shooting at Brown University. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene."

The president earlier said that the suspect was in custody but later said he (the suspect) was not, citing the university police.

(With inputs from agencies)