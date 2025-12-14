Australia Mass Shooting: At least 12 people, including the shooter have been killed after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday. According to witnesses, around 50 shots were fired during the shooting that took place around two hours ago.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the scenes in Bondi are "shocking and distressing". "Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.

"I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police," he said in a statement.

Here's are LIVE Updates on the Australia Mass Shooting: