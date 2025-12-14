Australia Mass Shooting: At least 12 people, including the shooter have been killed after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday. According to witnesses, around 50 shots were fired during the shooting that took place around two hours ago.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the scenes in Bondi are "shocking and distressing". "Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.
"I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police," he said in a statement.
Australia Mass Shooting Updates: Police Designates Bondi Beach Shooting As A Terrorist Incident
NSW police commissioner Mal Lanyon said that the shooting has been designated a terrorist incident. Lanyon said police are investigating whether there is a third offender.
Australia Mass Shooting Updates: Dead Count Rises To 12 In Bondi Beach Shooting
NSW Premier Chris Minns said 12 are dead, including 1 shooter.
"This cowardly act of terrifying violence is shocking and painful to see, and represents some of our worst fears about terrorism in Sydney. This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community. On the first day of Hanukkah. What should have been a night of peace and joy celebrated in that community with families and supporters, has been shattered by this horrifying evil attack," he added.
Australia Mass Shooting Updates: Israeli President Calls Shooting A 'Very Cruel Attack On Jews'
Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned Sunday's shooting in Sydney, calling it a "cruel attack on Jews" and urging the Australian authorities to step up the fight against antisemitism.
"At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews," Herzog said in a speech at an event in Jerusalem, adding, "Our sisters and brothers in Sydney have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach."
Australia Mass Shooting Updates: New Zealand Prime Minister Offers Condolences
The New Zealand prime minister, Christopher Luxon, in a statement, said that he is "shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi."
Here's the full statement:
"Australia and New Zealand are closer than friends, we’re family. I am shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi, a place that Kiwis visit every day. My thoughts, and the thoughts of all New Zealanders, are with those affected.”
December 14, 2025
Australia Mass Shooting Updates: Former Australian Prime Minister Condemns Bondi Beach Shooting
Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has called the Bondi shooting an “absolute atrocity”:
"The events at Bondi Beach are an absolute atrocity. A horror for the victims and a massive escalation of the hatred directed at Australia’s Jewish community. There should be no place in Australia for the kind of evil we’ve seen this evening. Thank God one bystander heroically intervened showing the good side of our country. I am praying for all those affected at this time," he wrote on X.
Australia Mass Shooting Updates: Shooter Hid Behind A Tree, Unarmed Man Pounced On Him
Chaos ensued at the Bondi Beach in Sydney as two gunmen opened fire earlier today, around 6:30 pm (local time). Amid this, a daring bystander pinned down one of the gunmen, who was hiding behind a tree, and aimed the rifle back at him. The bravery was caught on camera, the video of which is now viral.
Australia Mass Shooting Updates: Police Asking For Any Phone Or Dash Cam Video Of The Incident
NSW police have asked anyone in the area with mobile phone or dashcam footage to uphold it to an official website.
Australia Mass Shooting Updates:One Shooter Dead, Another Injured
As per the NSW police force, one of the shooters involved in the Bondi Beach attack is dead, while another is in critical condition.
