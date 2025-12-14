Israel's Antisemitism Charge Against Australia Government After Beach Attack

Israeli leaders condemned a shooting in Sydney targeting a Hanukkah celebration that killed 11 people on Sunday, with various government officials suggesting Australia had failed to combat hatred of Jews.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Canberra of having fuelled antisemitism in the period leading up to the shooting.

"A few months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism," he said, referring to a letter he sent to Anthony Albanese in August following Canberra's announcement that it would recognise Palestinian statehood.

"Antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders are silent," Netanyahu added during a televised public address at an event in southern Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar urged Canberra to act against the "surge" in antisemitism during a phone call with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

In a post on X, Saar said he told Wong "that since Oct 7 there has been a surge in antisemitism in Australia, including violent incitement against Israel and Jews".

"The Australian government must take strong action against the use of these antisemitic calls," he added, referring to slogans sometimes heard at pro-Palestinian protests, such as "Globalise the Intifada", "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free", and "Death to the IDF (Israeli army)".

'Cruel Attack'

President Isaac Herzog called the shooting a "very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach".

In a speech at an event in Jerusalem, Herzog called on Australia to "fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism" plaguing its society.

The shooting targeted the annual "Hanukkah by the Sea" gathering marking the first night of the Jewish festival on Sydney's famed Bondi Beach.

Prime Minister Albanese condemned it as "an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation".

"An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian," he said.

Both Herzog and Saar said they spoke with David Ossip, President of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, who, according to Herzog, "was speaking at the event as the shooting attack began".

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir posted on X that "the blood of the victims is on the hands of the Australian government, which announced recognition of a 'Palestinian' state and gave legitimacy to terrorism against Jews".

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said he was "horrified" by the attack.

"Boulder. Manchester. Washington. And now Sydney. The names of more and more cities around the world are becoming synonymous with deadly attacks against Jews. Stopping these horrors requires immediate, decisive intervention at all levels," he said on X.

