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Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Won't Return To Pre-War Norm As War Intensifies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its "pre-war state.

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Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Won't Return To Pre-War Norm As War Intensifies
In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "The Strait of Hormuz situation won't return to its pre-war status."

 Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its "pre-war state.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "The Strait of Hormuz situation won't return to its pre-war status."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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