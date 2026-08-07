Iran, US, Oman 'Close' To Hormuz Deal: What Each Party Wants From It

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator, has accused US President Donald Trump of "theatre diplomacy" as Tehran awaits US nod on a deal with Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said it is close to a proposed deal with Oman to help end five months of war with the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, with Oman and the United Arab Emirates on one side and Iran on the other, has become a major flashpoint in the war in the Middle East because one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies are shipped through it in peacetime.

What Ghalibaf Said

Taking to his X account, Ghalibaf took aim at Trump's repeated threats of escalation and said, "Massive attack coming... on loop."

Using bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage is a failed strategy. Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don't need more theater," he added.

Where the Hormuz Deal Stands

Iran has said a deal with Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is "on the verge of being finalised" after both countries confirmed they had agreed on coordinates for shipping routes through the critical waterway. There has been no immediate comment from the US on the proposal.

While Trump has said a deal reopening the strait is imminent, US officials have repeatedly insisted they would never agree to Iran controlling access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.

An Iranian lawmaker told Fars News Agency that a parliamentary committee is reviewing a preliminary bill that proposes to ban US, Israeli and other vessels deemed hostile from the Strait of Hormuz and fine violators of the proposed restrictions up to 20 per cent of cargo value.

What Each Party Wants From the Hormuz Deal

Iran is seeking fees of between 5 per cent and 7 per cent of the price of cargoes from ships using the strait, according to a Reuters report. Oman is discussing fees of around 3 per cent, while Washington wants no fees at all, the report said.

The agreement would give Iran authority over traffic through the strait, which would mean the war launched by the United States and Israel in February had resulted in a major shift in the balance of regional power in Tehran's favour. Before the war, the strait was freely open to all ships with no fees.

Iran's Warning to the Gulf

Meanwhile, Iran has warned Gulf states that any new US attack on its territory would trigger retaliation against critical energy infrastructure across the region, according to five sources, as Tehran seeks to raise the cost of military action by threatening Washington's closest regional allies.

"The Iranian warning was unequivocal: if America targeted Iran's infrastructure, they would retaliate by striking Gulf energy facilities and other regional targets," one Gulf source told Reuters.

Iran has been striking back with missiles and drones against Washington's allies in the region while also targeting commercial ships transiting the strait without its permission.

Trump's Threat

While addressing supporters at a rally in Las Vegas, Trump expressed a preference for diplomacy.

"I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to kill people. I do not want to kill people, but at some point we're gonna," Trump said.

Iran has reported more than 3,400 deaths since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on February 28, while the U.S. has reported 18 military personnel dead.