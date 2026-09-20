CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the board exam schedule for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE will soon announce the exam timeline for Class 10 and 12 students set to appear for the 2027 board exams. For the last examination cycle, the CBSE issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24, 2025.

A tentative or early intimation of the exam date sheet will help board candidates to come up with a strategy well in advance and prepare for the exam accordingly.

CBSE Board Exam Schedule 2027: What To Expect

Class 10 and 12 candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE tentative date sheet 2027:

CBSE board exam timeline

CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet

CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students

CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline

CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates

The board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination.

Last year, announcing the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board students, the CBSE stated that in 2026 approximately 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across 10th and 12th.

Structured Plan, Revision Strategy

With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th timetable 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

The CBSE date sheet will also help schools to align their academic and administrative activities, including deployment of teachers for examination and evaluation duties.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027