Delhi University Thanks Students, Staff, And Delhi Police For Orderly DUSU Elections

DUSU Elections 2026: The University of Delhi has thanked its students, teachers, officers, and officials for ensuring the "disciplined and orderly" conduct of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

In a social media post on X, the university commended the election team for overseeing the election process smoothly. It also acknowledged the efforts of the Delhi Police and other security forces deployed throughout the elections.

" We would like to thank all students, teachers, officers and officials of the University for ensuring a disciplined and orderly DUSU election," the university said.

"The University further acknowledges and appreciates the hard work of the Delhi Police and other forces throughout the election process," it added.

The university's statement came after polling for the DUSU elections was held on September 18. Voting for the four central posts, president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, was conducted in two shifts for day and evening colleges. Counting of votes was scheduled for September 19 at the university's North Campus.

The election results were declared after the completion of 20 rounds of vote counting. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four central posts - President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.

ABVP's Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, who secured 22,523 votes. Riya Chhawdi won the Secretary post with 21,650 votes, while Lakshya Raj Singh won the Joint Secretary post with 16,615 votes. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice-President post with 30,615 votes.