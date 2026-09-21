"Emotional Moment": Newly Elected ABVP Candidates Share Their DUSU Election Journey With NDTV

DUSU 2026: With the declaration of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results on September 19, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has retained the control of Delhi University Students' Union, winning three out of the four key positions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has described the results as a setback for the Congress-led students' party.

After the completion of 20 rounds of vote counting, the ABVP won three of the four central posts: President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. ABVP's Yash Dabas won the post of President with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, who secured 22,523 votes. Riya Chhawdi won the Secretary post with 21,650 votes, while Lakshya Raj Singh won the Joint Secretary position with 16,615 votes.

Additionally, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, secured the post of Vice President with 30,615 votes.

Speaking with NDTV, DUSU's newly elected president Yash Dabas said that his biggest strength is the support he received from the students. Upon being asked about his weaknesses, Dabas mentioned that the disinterest in the electoral process shown by some students affected him. Of around 1.5 lakh students, only around 60,000 voted, he said. Dabas credited his "ABVP family" for the success.

Speaking on women representation, Riya Chhawdi asserted that "women should come forward in every field, not just politics." Chhawdi told NDTV that she will focus on women's safety during her tenure. "Every girl studying in Delhi University should feel secure, home, and safe," she said

Talking about the most emotional moment, Chhawdi said that it was when she got the ticket. "This was my dream since Class 8th, I started crying," she highlighted.

Thanking his Rajasthan peers, Lakshya Raj Singh asserted that students from Rajasthan worked very hard to support him. Convincing students is the most challenging part of the campaign, Singh highlighted. To convince students ideologically and to convince them to wake up early in the morning to cast their vote were some of the most challenging parts, he noted.

The University of Delhi thanked its students, teachers, officers, and officials for ensuring the "disciplined and orderly" conduct of the elections.

In a social media post on X, the university commended the election team for overseeing the election process smoothly. It also acknowledged the efforts of the Delhi Police and other security forces deployed throughout the elections.