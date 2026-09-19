ABVP Wins 3 Of 4 Delhi University Posts, Independent Makes History With Vice-President Seat

Delhi University Election Results 2026: The results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026 have been declared after the completion of 20 rounds of vote counting. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four central posts - President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. ABVP's Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, who secured 22,523 votes. Riya Chhawdi won the Secretary post with 21,650 votes, while Lakshya Raj Singh emerged victorious for Joint Secretary with 16,615 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post with 30,615 votes. ABVP's Ishu Maurya finished second with 16,910 votes, while NSUI's Vir Chatrath secured 4,313 votes. Before the results were formally declared, officials asked the winning candidates and their supporters not to take out victory rallies on or outside the university campus, in accordance with Delhi High Court directions.