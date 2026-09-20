'People Get Hurt If They See Us Living Well': Kangana Ranaut Backs Maithili Thakur Amid Rolls-Royce Row

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Bihar MLA and singer Maithili Thakur after the politician faced social media criticism over her luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Maithili recently arrived at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the blue luxury SUV, leading to questions online about how she could afford such an expensive car so soon after entering politics.

Kangana, who is also a BJP MP, shared her thoughts on the criticism through her Instagram Stories. She questioned why politicians are expected to give up a comfortable lifestyle simply because they are involved in public service.

“Some people a**** start to burn whenever they see politicians living a good life. Now our young MLA is getting trolled for using a luxury car. We may be inclined to social service but we also have our own careers, life and popularity. We selflessly work for public welfare but some people get so hurt if they see us living well, why not? Why can't we also live well? We are not even interested in public money but to expect us to remain poor and lifeless is so irrational,” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

The discussion around Maithili's car comes less than a year after she made her political debut. The folk singer contested the 2025 Bihar assembly elections as a BJP candidate and defeated RJD leader Binod Mishra by a comfortable margin. Her win also made her the youngest MLA in Bihar.

Before entering politics, Maithili had already built a name for herself through music. She trained in Indian classical music and folk traditions and has performed in Maithili and Bhojpuri, apart from devotional and filmi songs.

Maithili first came into wider public attention in 2017 when she appeared on the singing reality show Rising Star India. She later developed a strong digital following, particularly through YouTube, where she regularly shares classical and folk performances.

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