Video: Bhojpuri Actor Kajal Raghwani Breaks Silence After Crowd Chases Her Car In Bihar Sharif

Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani has assured fans that she is safe after a video showing a crowd running behind her car in Bihar Sharif surfaced on social media.

The actor was in the city to attend the inauguration of a jewellery showroom when the situation outside the venue reportedly became chaotic.

The video shows a large group of people following and chasing the car as Kajal was being escorted away from the venue. Following the incident, several fans contacted the actor to check on her. Kajal later took to Instagram to share a video and assure everyone that she and her team were doing fine.

Kajal said, "I just want to tell you all that I am absolutely fine and healthy. No one has been harmed. We are getting a lot of calls asking if I am okay."

"Yes, I am absolutely fine. I am healthy, and my whole team is healthy. No one has been harmed, so don't worry. We are absolutely fine. You all take care of yourselves as well. Lots of love to you all. Keep loving us like this, and keep supporting us like this.Thank you so much. Love you all," she added.

The actor also thanked her fans for their concern and support, asking them to continue showing her the same love.

Kajal began her acting career at a young age and initially worked in Gujarati films. She made her Bhojpuri debut with Rihai in 2013 and has since appeared in more than 50 films.

Her filmography includes Patna Se Pakistan, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Bhojpuriya Raja and Sangharsh. After participating in Bhojpuri Bawaal, Kajal is set to appear in Rise and Fall 2.

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