Nani's <i>The Paradise</i> Gets Ticket Price Hike In Telangana, Special Screening On September 23

Nani's much-awaited action thriller The Paradise is set to hit theatres on September 24. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has now received approval from the Telangana Home Department for an increase in ticket prices ahead of its theatrical release. The government has also permitted a special screening of the film on September 23, a day before its worldwide release.

The Telangana Home Department has approved special ticket pricing for The Paradise, allowing theatres to increase admission rates during the initial days of its release. The revised prices will apply from September 24 to September 27. Up to five shows are permitted each day under the order, as per a report in TOI.

For single-screen theatres, the ticket price can be increased by Rs 48 over the existing rate. Multiplexes and special theatres have been allowed a higher hike of Rs 95. The government order has also cleared a special screening on September 23 at 6:30 PM. Tickets for this show have been fixed at Rs 500.

The ticket pricing will be revised again after the first four days. The ticket-price hike will be reduced from September 28 to October 3. During this period, single-screen theatres will be permitted to charge an additional Rs 23 while multiplexes and special theatres can add Rs 45 to the existing ticket price.

The approval has also laid down a set of conditions for the film's producers and theatres exhibiting it. As part of the government order, Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the production house behind The Paradise, has been asked to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Telugu Film Industry Employees Welfare Committee.

Participating theatres have also been directed to use screenings as a platform for public awareness. They must display advertisements and messages highlighting the harmful effects of narcotics and drugs, along with cybercrime awareness messages.

The Paraside features Nani in the lead role alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu. Keerthy Suresh is also set to make a special appearance in the film.

Also Read | The Paradise: Nani And Srikanth Odela's Film Gets 'A' Certificate From Censor Board