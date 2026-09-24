'<i>Kya Dusre Ki Biwi Ko Le Ke Ghoom Rahe Ho?</i>' Rakhi Sawant Calls Out Govinda For Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani

Rakhi Sawant has reacted strongly to the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. After the two were seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganpati celebrations, Rakhi shared a video on Instagram, questioning why Govinda was visiting the pandal with another woman instead of accompanying his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

In the video, Rakhi called out Govinda's actions, saying, “Govinda ji, kya dusre ki biwi ko le ke ghoom rahe ho? Kaun hai woh? Aap apni biwi ko le ke ghoomo na, Sunita ji ko. Kitni pyaari hai humari Sunita (Govinda ji, why are you walking around with someone else's wife? Who is she? You should be walking around with your own wife, Sunita ji. our Sunita is so sweet).”

She continued, “Yaar, chalis saal nikaale, aapke bachche paida kiye, aapke bachche bade kiye. Aapka dil bada hai, yaar. Aise kya karte ho? Theek hai... ab woh bhi khamosh ho gayi hai. Subah ka bhula shaam ko ghar aa jaye toh usse bhula nahi kehte. Chalo, aap sab kuch bhool jao, yaar. Achhi baat nahi hai, kar lo na yaar, Govinda ji. Aap kitne acche insaan ho. (She spent forty years, gave birth and raised your children. You have such a big heart, so why are you doing this? It's fine… now she has also gone quiet. If someone who strayed in the morning comes home by evening, we don't call them strayed. Come on, just forget everything, please. Govinda ji, you're such a good person)."

Questioning why Govinda did not take his wife to visit Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganpati celebrations, Rakhi shared, “Apni biwi ko lekar jaana chahiye, jiske saath aapne chalis saal guzaare, Sunita ji ke saath. Main aaj tak aapka saath de rahi thi, Chichi bhaiya." Galat baat hai. Aap toh mere itne acche mitr hain. Ye Rupa kya hai? Ye galat baat hai, bahut galat baat hai. (You should have taken your wife with you, the one you've spent forty years with, Sunita ji. I've supported you till today, Chichi Bhaiya. This is wrong. You're such a good friend of mine. What is this, Rupa? This is wrong, very wrong).”

Rakhi criticised Govinda's actions after he was seen with Komal at Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor was dressed in traditional white attire, while Komal accompanied him during the visit. Govinda was also seen participating in the final aarti.

Their visit came amid existing speculation about Govinda and Komal's relationship. Although several reports have previously linked the two, there has been no public confirmation from either of them about being in a romantic relationship.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Has Advice For Govinda Amid Marriage Trouble With Sunita Ahuja