Content Creator Anubhavi At NDTV Yuva 2026: From Ad Agency Job To Social Media Fame

Popular content creator Anubhavi Yadav will be attending NDTV Yuva 2026 on September 28. Ahead of the event, here's a look at her journey as a content creator and her rise on social media.

Anubhavi Yadav has built a strong fan base on Instagram and currently has 4,35,000 followers. She creates videos inspired by everyday people and situations. Her content largely focuses on comedy, with recurring characters based on familiar personalities, such as teachers at parent-teacher meetings and relatives at family gatherings.

Her comedy draws from everyday experiences and regional culture. Inspired by her Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) roots, she often uses local accents and creates funny single-character skits.

According to Instagram Creators's post, Anubhavi's Instagram following grew from around 20,000 to 3,50,000 in the span of a year, with her character-driven videos finding an audience among younger viewers. One of her trial Reels recorded 3.6 million views and brought her 2,000 new followers within three days.

According to Instagram Creators, Anubhavi said, "My highest-performing trial reel hit 3.6M views and 2,000 new followers in three days on its own. That's when I realised the power of experimentation and how important it is for me to stay consistent."

Anubhavi Yadav On Juggling A Full-Time Job And Content Creation

Anubhavi also spoke about balancing her full-time job at an advertising agency with content creation. She said she would note down ideas whenever they came to her and shoot videos after work or during weekends.

She said, "Working full time at an ad agency meant that I'd jot down Reel ideas instantly. I'd shoot after work or batch 5-6 Reels over weekends in my kitchen for light. I had to do it alone, so the single-character approach emerged. The Red Flag Girl's strong performance validated this, inspiring a universe of personalities. And as my Reels gained traction, I decided to rebrand to speak to a wider and more diverse audience."

As her content evolved, Anubhavi began moving away from trends and focused on creating original characters inspired by real life. She said she initially experimented with dance Reels and Bollywood tropes but later found greater scope in developing characters rooted in everyday experiences.

This led to series such as 'girl next door' and 'aunty next door', which allowed her to incorporate more local and culturally specific elements into her content.

Anubhavi said, "Initially, I jumped on trends such as dance Reels or Bollywood tropes, but I hit a ceiling. To push boundaries, I tapped into real life, developing 'girl next door' and 'aunty next door' series, leaning into more culturally specific, locally rooted storytelling. Going back to my hometown is a research trip to stay connected to how people speak, their dialects, and their humour. I wanted my content to feel real."

She also spoke about her decision not to alter her appearance or use filters to conform to conventional beauty standards, saying she wanted her characters to remain relatable rather than become caricatures.

Anubhavi added, "As a person of colour in a society where light skin colour is often considered more desirable, not altering my appearance to fit a certain standard was important. My characters needed to be grounded, not caricatured. So, I also chose not to use filters early on. This shift resonated deeply, proving that genuine storytelling is what drives my growth."

She has also collaborated with leading brands, including Amazon Prime Video and Cleartrip, on advertising and promotional campaigns.

About NDTV Yuva 2026

NDTV Yuva is more than just a youth conclave - it is a vibrant platform where India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers come together to engage, exchange, and empower. With a strong legacy of thought leadership and youth-centric dialogue, NDTV Yuva continues to evolve as a space that reflects the heartbeat of young India.

Building on the incredible success of its previous editions, the conclave promises to raise the bar - offering a dynamic mix of engaging conversations, live interactions, keynote addresses, and immersive storytelling. This edition will spotlight critical issues across a spectrum of domains - politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, climate action, gender equality, sports, education, social justice, mental health, and the ever-evolving influence of digital and social media.

At the heart of NDTV Yuva lies a simple but powerful idea: youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today.

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan At NDTV Yuva 2026: A Look At Her Journey From Pageants To Bollywood