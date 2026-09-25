Uditi Singh's Team Slams Rhiti Tiwari For Using Abusive Slurs On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh's team called out Rhiti Tiwari over her use of slurs during the latest episode of the show. Sharing a post about the diss battle, Uditi's team compared Rhiti with her father, Manoj Tiwari, and shared that the actor-politician maintained his “class and dignity" during his stint on Bigg Boss.

Sharing the poster of the diss battle, Uditi's team wrote, “Papa ne apne season mein sab sehkar bhi class aur dignity sambhali. Beti ko diss battle mili, dictionary nikli khaali. Naam Tiwari mic pe taiyaari? Bas gaali pe gaali. (Her father tolerated everything without losing his class and dignity, and when the daughter got into the diss battle, she brought her dictionary out. Just abuse after abuse)."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Following the diss battle, Rhiti told Captain Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, “I killed it.” However, Gullu explained to her that using slurs was not right. When Aman Gandhi tried to make Rhiti understand how her family might react after watching the episode, she took a moment to reflect. She then told Gullu, “I don't think my dad is going to be less proud of me because of this comment.”

In the latest episode, the contestants were asked to participate in a rap-based task. Uditi initially refused to go ahead, following which Qazi Touqeer stepped in. What began as a competitive rap exchange soon took an uncomfortable turn when Rhiti allegedly used abusive and sexually suggestive remarks while addressing Uditi and Qazi. Uditi was seen getting emotional and walking away from the confrontation, while Qazi objected to the language being used.

Qazi appeared visibly upset by the remarks and questioned where the line should be drawn during a roast or diss battle. "Roasting ki bhi had hoti hai. Mera khoon garam nahi hoga kya? (There is a limit to roasting. Why shouldn't my blood boil?" he was heard saying. The situation further escalated when Qazi addressed the camera directly, urging Rhiti's father, Manoj Tiwari, “Apni daughter ko dekho, not done (Look at your daughter. Not done).”

However, during a conversation with Mahhi Vij, Rhiti said, “Aur ye log soch rahe hain mere papa kya sochega. Mere papa sochega isko aur better jawab deti. (And they are thinking about what my father will think? He will think I should give better answers)." Rhiti later addressed Qazi while speaking to the camera, saying, “Manoj Tiwari ji dekhiye apni beti ko" (Manoj Tiwari ji, just look at your daughter) before adding, “My father is damn proud of me.”

The confrontation has since triggered a debate among viewers over whether personal attacks should be part of tasks designed around roasting and rap battles.

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