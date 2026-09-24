Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anees Bazmee And Others Pay Tribute

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting roles in films such as Welcome, has died at the age of 56 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His death has left several celebrities from the film industry mourning the loss of the actor.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee remembered Mushtaq Khan with an emotional post on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of the late actor, he wrote, "Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones."

Actor Raza Murad also paid tribute to Mushtaq Khan through a video message, mourning his demise.

Sanjay Mishra, who worked with Mushtaq Khan in Welcome, also remembered the actor while speaking to ANI. "Suna tha ki tabiyat kharab rehti thi lekin chale jaenge aisa socha nahin tha...Bhaut hi saddening news hai," he said.

Mishra also spoke about the bond he shared with him and recalled a time when the late actor had become like a guardian figure in his life. "Meri life me ke time pe woh guardian ho gaye the....jab bhi mujhe zarurt padti thi main unse suggestion le leta tha...dukhad news hai... woh ek bhaut ache kalakaar the par unko itna credit nhi mila," Mishra said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the actor on X. He wrote, "Thank you for making us laugh with your impeccable comic timing. Rest in Peace, Mushtaq Khan! My condolences to the entire family and all his fans."

Comedian Sunil Pal also remembered Mushtaq Khan through his Instagram Stories, paying tribute to the late actor.

Mushtaq Khan's funeral will take place tomorrow. The actor is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

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