Alia Bhatt-Samay Raina Reunite At <i>Don't Be Shy</i> Screening, Pretend Not To Hear Paparazzo's "<i>Alpha Hit Thi</i>" Remark

Alia Bhatt surprised fans a few months ago when she appeared as a panellist on Samay Raina's reality show India's Got Latent Season 2 to promote her film Alpha. Now, the actor and comedian have reunited, this time at the special screening of Don't Be Shy, a film produced by Alia.

A video from the event has surfaced online, showing Alia and Samay sharing a hug before interacting and posing for the paparazzi.

However, it was a comment from a paparazzo that caught attention during the photo session. As Alia and Samay continued posing, a paparazzo joked, “Samay bhai, Alpha hit thi.”

The comedian and the actor appeared to pretend that they had not heard the remark. After posing for a few more seconds, the duo eventually left the red carpet.

Alia and Samay's latest public appearance comes months after their interaction on India's Got Latent Season 2. Alia had appeared on the show as a panellist to promote Alpha, which was released in July. The film starred Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in key roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Interestingly, Samay had also taken a playful dig at Alpha during one of the episodes of India's Got Latent Season 2. The episode featured Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi as panellists.

In one of the clips from the episode, Raghav was promoting his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai when he told the audience, "Meri film aa rahi hai Bhai Tera Star Hai (My film is releasing Bhai Tera Star Hai).” Samay immediately responded with a joke, "Kitni baar khud hi batana padega toh kaisa star hai? (What kind of star are you if you have to tell it again and again?)”

Raghav then brought Alia into the conversation and fired back, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha (Alia Bhatt also said the same thing).” Samay used the opportunity to take another playful swipe at Alia's film, replying, "Uski bhi nahi chali thi (Even her film did not work)”, leaving the audience in splits.

India's Got Latent Season 2 is currently available to stream on Netflix as well as on Samay Raina's official YouTube channel.