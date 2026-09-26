PM Modi Joins Gen Z For <i>Bhajan</i> Clubbing, Vibes To <i>Hanuman Ansh's</i> Song <i>Parvati</i>

A Bhajan Clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 110th birth anniversary was held in Delhi on Friday. The evening brought together devotion and contemporary music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event, where singer Sadhu Tiwari, known for his work in Hanuman Ansh, performed the film's popular devotional song, Parvati. As the bhajan played, the Prime Minister was seen vibing to the song alongside the Gen Z audience.

In a video shared on Instagram, PM Modi was seen fully engaging with the crowd, clapping along, and playing a khanjari during the soulful devotional performances.

PM Modi later took to social media to share a video of the event. "Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular!," he wrote.

Hanuman Ansh actor Shobhinaw Satya was also present at the event and reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi vibing to the film's devotional song. In an interaction with NDTV, Shobhinaw expressed regret that he could not meet the Prime Minister.

He said, “The steps he took, the way he came here and sat on a chair, playing some instruments in his hands, the way he was doing it, it felt as if he had become a child among children. I think only a true saint can do it. For me, he is like a true saint.”

What is Bhajan Clubbing?

This rising movement is a prominent Gen Z trend across India that reimagines traditional devotional music. The event presents spiritual bhajans with modern concert-style staging, dynamic lights, live bands and high-energy production. Designed specifically to make spiritual gatherings engaging for younger generations, it allows attendees to dance, chant, and socialise in an alcohol free concert atmosphere.

More about Hanuman Ansh

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows the early life of a grieving boy named Lakshmi Narayan who leaves home in search of God. Through decades of wandering, meditation and service, he transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, who devotees widely believe to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. Produced on a budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film grossed over Rs 375 crore worldwide and completely dominated major mainstream studio releases.

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 49: Neem Karoli Baba Film Is On Verge Of Entering Rs 300 Crore In India