<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 49: Neem Karoli Baba Film Is On Verge Of Entering Rs 300 Crore In India

Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, continues its splendid run at the box office after 49 days.

The film, which opened with Rs 10 lakh, minted Rs 288 crore in India after 49 days.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 49, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of ₹3.65 crore across 6,729 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹340.55 crore and total India net collections to ₹288.33 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.75 crore on Day 49, taking its total overseas gross to ₹36.50 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹377.05 crore.

Box Office Of Initial Days

Sacnilk's data shows that Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The second week added only Rs 40 lakh. So, after 14 days, the film had made just Rs 1.48 crore.

Then things changed.

The third week brought in Rs 10.4 crore. Day 17 alone gave the film Rs 2.2 crore. Day 19 brought in another Rs 2.35 crore.

The fourth week was even stronger. The film made Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24.

In other words, Hanuman Ansh made more money on Day 24 than it did in its entire first two weeks combined.

The film did not have a huge opening audience to begin with. But the people who did watch it started talking about it. The subject also gives the film a very specific audience. Neem Karoli Baba has a large following in India and abroad. A film based on his life can connect with viewers who may not necessarily be regular followers of mainstream Bollywood releases.

Helmed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.