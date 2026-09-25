<i>Love & War</i>: Alia Bhatt's Vintage Glamour Sets A Fiery Tone In First Look Poster

Love & War makers unveiled Alia Bhatt's poster earlier today, and it takes us back in time. The poster features Alia Bhatt in a retro glam avatar in a red sequin co-ords set with a dramatic feather accessory on her hair.

The caption read, "Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027."

About Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has officially completed its shoot.

The film's shoot concluded with Bhansali and the team sharing an emotional farewell with the entire unit. Following the wrap, the filmmaker will now turn his attention towards the film's post-production work.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is expected to become the most expensive film of the filmmaker's career. It is expected to follow two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character.

Since last year, several BTS pictures from the Love & War sets have gone viral on social media.

One was a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in full Air Force attire, which surfaced online and instantly set social media abuzz. They play officers in the film.

The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. It reunites Bhansali with Ranbir after their 2007 collaboration, Saawariya. It also marks the director's reunion with Alia, after working together on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ | Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor's Blood-Soaked Arm In First Look Poster Sparks Frenzy