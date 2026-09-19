Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Ganpati At New Bungalow With Daughter Raha, Neetu Kapoor

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bollywood are often marked with family gatherings, festive rituals and the arrival of Lord Ganesha at homes. This year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the festival at their new bungalow with daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor.

The family was spotted outside their newly renovated Krishna Raj bungalow as they stepped out for the Ganpati visarjan. In a rare move, the couple also allowed the paparazzi inside the bungalow to capture glimpses of their festive celebrations.

Ranbir opted for an orange kurta with white pyjamas, while Alia paired a pink kurta with green pants. Their daughter Raha looked adorable in a soft pink lehenga and Neetu Kapoor complemented the family in a printed blue co-ord set.

Videos from the celebrations showed Alia carrying Raha, who rested her head on her mother's shoulder. The actor tried to shield her daughter's face from the cameras. Ranbir, meanwhile, was seen carrying the Ganesha idol as the family prepared to leave for the visarjan.

Before heading out for the immersion, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor posed for the paparazzi gathered outside their home. Ranbir also handed out sweets to the photographers.

Alia and Ranbir moved into their newly built home during Diwali 2025. This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were particularly special as it was their first festival at the bungalow, which had been under construction since their wedding.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. The film will be released in two parts. The first part arrives in theatres worldwide on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

Meanwhile, Alia will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War opposite Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. This will be her second feature film with Ranbir after Brahmastra. Alia and Vicky previously collaborated on Meghna Gulzar's Razi.

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