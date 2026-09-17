Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Birthday Gift To PM Modi: 20 Mumbai Schools To Get A Revamp

Alia Bhatt wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. The actor also announced that she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, will support the #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan by pledging to refurbish 20 schools.

Sharing a birthday message for PM Modi, Alia wrote, "Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead. The spirit of #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan reflects a wonderful vision of collective action and giving back. To mark this day and support the cause, Ranbir and I are pledging to refurbish 20 schools as per the recommendations of @mybmc, helping create brighter, better-equipped spaces for our children to learn and thrive."

Alia's post came as several celebrities extended their wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

Celebs Wish PM Modi

Taking to X, Salman Khan wrote, "Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable PM Sahab, Wish you a very Happy Birthday Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind."

Shah Rukh Khan also wished PM Modi via his X handle. He wrote, "Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation."

Akshay Kumar wrote on X, "Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this."

He added, "May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face... just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal."

Mohanlal took to X and wrote, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, a very happy birthday. Your tireless commitment to the progress of our country continues to inspire millions. May this year bring you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the nation."

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut shared a pic with PM Modi and wrote a heartfelt note. Take a look:

Jackie Shroff shared the picture with PM Modi on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday!"

Background

On PM Modi's birthday, BJP will launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7, and to mark this occasion, the BJP will conduct a special month-long campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

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