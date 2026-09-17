Sara Arjun Joins YRF Talent After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success, To Headline Maneesh Sharma's Next

After Dhurandhar's success, the film's female lead, Sara Arjun, has reportedly left her previous agency and joined YRF Talent, the talent management arm of Yash Raj Films.

According to a Filmfare report, Sara's move to YRF Talent comes alongside an exciting new project. The actor is set to headline filmmaker Maneesh Sharma's upcoming project opposite Ambrish Verma, known for his work in Sapne vs Everyone.

Although Sara and the agency have not officially confirmed it yet, if the reports are to be believed, this move could be a major stepping stone for the actor. YRF Talent has been expanding recently, now representing stars like Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and Sharvari, among other established names.

Sara Arjun started her career as a child actor and has worked across Hindi and South Indian films. Sara rose to massive fame after appearing in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in 2025.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, among others.

The film's storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari. In the film, Sara Arjun played the female lead, Yaline Jamali, later depicted as Hamza's wife (played by Ranveer Singh).

Later, Sara reprised her role in the film's second part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit the theatres earlier this year.

Up next, Sara Arjun is all set to appear in the lead role of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated biopic of the legendary actor Madhubala. According to a report by Mid-Day, the film is scheduled to go on floors this month at Royal Palms in Goregaon. Further details about the film still remain under wraps.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali Set To Begin Madhubala Biopic With Sara Arjun In September: Report