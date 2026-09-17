Rajasthan Woman Married Partner. Family Kidnaps Her, Triggers Car Chase In Bengaluru

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by four persons sent by her family members in Rajasthan after she married a 23-year-old man against their wishes, triggering a road accident in Bengaluru that left six people injured on Wednesday.

Pooja, daughter of Gunaramu and a resident of Melwas village in Rajasthan, had married her 23-year-old lover, Om Prakash, around nine months ago. The couple later moved to Bengaluru and had been residing in Agrahara Dasarahalli.

According to police, Pooja's family, allegedly opposed to the marriage, sent four persons to Bengaluru.

The accused allegedly took her from her residence and fled in a Hyundai Venue bearing registration number RJ 22 CC 9691.

While driving the SUV recklessly, they collided with several other vehicles, injuring six people.

People on the road then chased the car and caught the accused. Videos doing rounds on social media showed the accused being dragged out of the car. They were also thrashed.

The accused, identified as Rakesh (31), Karan (25) and Ayan (18), all from Rajasthan, were arrested. Another accused, Saddam, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, is currently on the run.

The injured have been identified as Prithviraj (12), Yashika (9), Amul (35), Mani (64), Jayalakshmi (57) and Santosh (33). Jayalakshmi sustained a head injury and is currently admitted to the ICU.

Police have also seized the SUV.