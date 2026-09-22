Bengaluru Woman Shocked By Rs 60,000 Rent, Shares Struggles To Find A Home

Finding a rental home in Bengaluru can be a stressful experience, especially when the rent and security deposits come as a shock. A woman who has been searching for a house in the city for the past three weeks has shared her experience, saying the search has taken her through different neighbourhoods and lanes across Bengaluru.

Anamika, who shared the experience on her Instagram, said finding a house in Bengaluru has become extremely difficult. She said that for the past three weeks, she has been searching for homes across different areas.

Anamika said that because she and her family work from home, they do not have a specific area to look for a house, which has made the search even more difficult. She said that even after spending a week searching in one area, they have not been able to find a suitable home.

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Anamika said that although she has been living in Bengaluru for the past four to five years, house hunting has helped her know the city much better. She said she can now name different areas and lanes because she has searched for homes across the city.

However, the rent and deposits have left her shocked. Anamika said that a 2BHK was being offered for Rs 60,000 rent, with an additional Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 for maintenance. She added that the security deposits being quoted were around Rs 3 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 8 lakh and more.

In the caption, she said people are paying whatever rent they are being asked for without questioning why it is so high. She added that families have to pay large amounts, while bachelors can manage by paying a reasonable amount for one room in a good house or society.