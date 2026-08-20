Video: Bengaluru Rider Almost Run Over By Tanker After Bike Hits Pothole

A biker had a narrow escape after his motorcycle fell into a rainwater-filled pothole near Bengaluru's Gunjur. The rider, identified as Saurabh, who works with Walmart in Bengaluru, was riding through the waterlogged stretch when his bike suddenly fell into a pothole.

As he lost control, a tanker approaching from behind appeared to fail to notice the rider and subsequently ran over the motorcycle.

Saurabh managed to let go of the bike and move away, narrowly escaping being run over himself. He was left in a state of shock as the tanker initially drove away from the spot.

The tanker driver eventually stopped the vehicle after driving away for a distance. When confronted, the driver had no license and the number plate also seemed to be missing from the vehicle. A formal complaint has been filed with the police.

Vidyasagar, a commuter who recorded the incident, said the tanker was stopped around 200 metres. According to Vidyasagar, when they confronted the driver and asked for his driving licence, the driver allegedly said he did not have one and claimed he had only recently started learning to drive.

Speaking about the road, Vidyasagar said he travels on the stretch nearly four days a week and claimed its condition had deteriorated significantly over the past six to eight months.

"I was going to office as usual. There were a lot of potholes-a very big chunk of them-and today there was a lot of waterlogging. It was very risky, so I thought of recording on my bike to escalate it to the authorities so they could fill the potholes and fix the road," he said.

He also claimed that repeated complaints to authorities had failed to result in any action. According to him, he had shared videos of the road on social media and emailed government representatives, including the Chief Minister and the local MLA.

"There has been no cognisance from the authorities," he alleged.