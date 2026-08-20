Speeding Aston Martin Rams, Kills Woman In Hyderabad, MP's Son Charged

After a 26-year-old woman was killed after being struck by an Aston Martin in Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha member Lingamaneni Ramesh's son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, has been charged as he was driving the car allegedly at a high speed and in a rash manner.

Victim Bharathi Mukhi, who worked at the Lifestyle clothing store at Inorbit Mall, died after she was hit by the car while crossing the road near her workplace in Madhapur area on August 16.

The Cyberabad area police identified Sanjush, 21, whose father is a businessman and MP from Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, as the person driving the car. He has not been arrested yet.

Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar asserted that a notice has been served on the accused. He has not been arrested as the offence is bailable and carries a maximum punishment of less than seven years, the officer said.

How Crash Occurred, What Happened After

According to the FIR, Bharathi and her colleague, Pooja Ashok Alone, 26, had gone towards the nearby ITC Kohenur area around 3 pm on Sunday to get lunch. When they were returning to their workplace, as Bharathi attempted to cross the road in front of the mall, she was allegedly hit by the Aston Martin (TG-09-G-0666).

It left Bharathi with severe head injuries, and she bled heavily. Police said she was taken to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills in the same car, and she was declared dead there. Her friend Pooja then informed the store manager, Ashwin Kumar, who called the police.

The FIR says the car was being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner when it struck Bharathi.

The case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.