Aston Martin Joins Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 With Military-Inspired SUV

Aston Martin has revealed the Dreadnought, a military-inspired 4x4 SUV created for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The virtual vehicle combines the brand's luxury image with a much tougher design language, and a full-size model is now on display at Fanatics Fest in New York until July 19.

Game Collaboration

The Dreadnought was developed in collaboration with the game's creators and publishers as part of the upcoming title's vehicle lineup. Aston Martin says the name comes from HMS Dreadnought, the British Royal Navy battleship, and reflects the idea of a machine that is built to fear nothing.

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Unlike a regular production SUV, the Dreadnought has been designed as a fictional military-spec off-roader, with exaggerated proportions and purpose-built styling cues that fit the game setting.

Exterior Design

Finished in Chiltern Green, the SUV carries a strong, almost armoured look. The front end features horizontally stacked LED headlights, a pixel-style grille and mesh LED fog lamps. The bumper adds two silver tow hooks and a skid plate, giving the vehicle a more functional appearance.

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In profile, the Dreadnought sits on large dual-tone alloy wheels with chunky off-road tyres. Squared wheel arches, sharp body creases and flush door handles reinforce the modern but rugged theme. The use of camera-based outside rearview mirrors and black-and-silver lower door cladding gives it a concept-like finish, while silver side steps help emphasise its height.

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At the rear, the design continues with multiple LED tail lamps, Valour-style aerodynamic fins on the rear windscreen, a black strip with Aston Martin lettering, a quad-exhaust setup and another skid plate. The result is a vehicle that looks more like a machine designed for difficult terrain than a luxury road SUV.

Cabin Layout

Inside, the Aston Martin Dreadnought follows the same bold approach. The cabin uses a dual-tone green-and-black theme with gold accents, while the two-seater layout is trimmed in green leather. A two-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons sits ahead of twin circular digital displays for the speedometer and tachometer.

The centre of the dashboard is dominated by a wide touchscreen that extends toward the passenger side and displays off-road information as well as in-game menus. The centre console gets carbon-fibre trim, a gold-finished gear lever, cupholders and several physical controls. Orange fabric pull straps on the doors add a distinct military-inspired touch.

Engine Details

The key takeaway is that the Dreadnought is not using a generic game asset; it is presented as an Aston Martin V12 model with recorded engine sound and physics tuned for the title's driving model. That means the emphasis is as much on the sound, feel and branding of the engine as it is on raw numbers.