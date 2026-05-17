Brabus Bodo Unveiled As 1,000 HP V12 Coupe Based On Aston Martin Vanquish

The German tuning company Brabus has unveiled the new Brabus Bodo, a limited-production hyper GT named after the brand's late founder, Bodo Buschmann. Based on the Aston Martin Vanquish, the Brabus Bodo combines a bespoke carbon-fibre body, a powerful twin-turbo V12 engine, and luxury-focused interiors with production capped at just 77 units worldwide.

Brabus Bodo: Exterior

The Brabus Bodo features a completely bespoke carbon-fibre body that looks far more aggressive than the standard Aston Martin Vanquish underneath. The Brabus Bodo gets a long sculpted bonnet, sharp front bumper, large air intakes, vented hood, and a sleek coupe roofline that flows neatly into the rear section.

At the back, the Brabus Bodo gets slim LED tail lamps with seven light segments on each side, illuminated Brabus lettering, a massive rear diffuser, and quad exhaust tips in a stacked layout. One of the biggest highlights is the active rear spoiler that can adjust its angle and height depending on speed and driving conditions.

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The Brabus Bodo rides on 21-inch forged Monoblock alloy wheels finished in black. These wheels are wrapped in specially developed Continental tyres. The exposed carbon-fibre finish and blacked-out styling give the Brabus Bodo a proper stealth-hypercar appearance.

Brabus Bodo: Hardware

The Brabus Bodo is underpinned by the Aston Martin Vanquish platform but gets major mechanical upgrades from Brabus. The car uses an aluminium chassis combined with lightweight carbon-fibre body panels to keep weight under control. Even then, the Brabus Bodo weighs around 1,910 kg.

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The Brabus Bodo comes equipped with adaptive suspension developed together with KW Automotive. Drivers can switch between multiple drive modes, including Wet and Super+, which adjust throttle response, gearbox behaviour, suspension stiffness, and chassis settings.

The Brabus Bodo also gets a front axle lift system, helping the low-slung coupe tackle ramps and speed breakers more easily. Brabus claims the car offers balanced weight distribution for improved high-speed stability and handling performance.

Brabus Bodo: Interior

Inside, the Brabus Bodo retains parts of the Aston Martin Vanquish dashboard layout and infotainment system, including the central touchscreen and digital displays. However, Brabus has redesigned the cabin with its own materials and detailing.

The Brabus Bodo features black leather upholstery, Alcantara inserts, exposed carbon-fibre trim, and custom stitching throughout the cabin. Buyers can personalise almost every surface inside the Brabus Bodo. The late Bodo Buschmann's signature is also placed on the door pads as a tribute.

The Brabus Bodo is configured as a 2+2 grand tourer and also gets a panoramic glass roof, thick sports steering wheel, and large carbon-fibre paddle shifters.

Brabus Bodo: Engine Specs

Powering the Brabus Bodo is a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine. The Brabus Bodo produces 1,000 hp and 1,200 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful GT cars currently on sale.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Brabus Bodo can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in around 3 seconds and can hit a top speed of 360 km/h.

Brabus Bodo: Number Of Units

Production of the Brabus Bodo will be limited to just 77 units globally, paying tribute to 1977, the year Brabus was founded. Prices for the Brabus Bodo start at around 1 million euros before taxes and optional customisation packages.