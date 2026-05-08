Range Rover Velar Autobiography Review: Luxury By Design, Not Excess

The Range Rover Velar has always occupied a very specific space in Land Rover's line-up. It is not the smallest, not the biggest, and not the most overtly rugged. Instead, the Velar has been about design-led luxury - clean lines, understated presence, and a focus on how a luxury SUV should feel in everyday use. The Autobiography variant takes that philosophy and turns the volume up, not through aggression or size, but through detail, material quality and refinement.

This is the Range Rover Velar Autobiography, and the badge matters. In Land Rover speak, Autobiography isn't about adding gimmicks; it's about elevating the overall experience. And that becomes clear the moment you start living with the car.

Design: Still One Of The Cleanest SUVs On Sale

The Velar's design has aged gracefully. Introduced in 2017, it was the model that brought what Range Rover calls its "reductive design philosophy" into the mainstream. Smooth surfaces, minimal creases, flush door handles and a strong horizontal stance still make it one of the cleanest-looking luxury SUVs on Indian roads.

In Autobiography trim, the changes are subtle but effective. Burnished copper detailing on the bonnet and tailgate immediately set it apart from lower variants. The 20-inch satin dark grey alloy wheels suit the car's proportions well, avoiding the overly sporty look that can sometimes clash with the Velar's calm character. Pixel LED headlamps add visual sophistication, and in the Batumi Gold shade with a black contrast roof, the Velar looks understated yet premium - exactly the balance it aims for.

This is not a car that shouts for attention. It doesn't need to.

Interior: Where Autobiography Makes Its Case

Step inside, and the Autobiography badge begins to justify itself. The cabin is familiar in layout, but richer in execution. Windsor leather with a full extended leather upgrade covers more surfaces, immediately lifting the sense of luxury. The Caraway and Ebony colour combination adds warmth without feeling flashy, while the Shadow Grey Ash veneer keeps things modern and restrained.

The suedecloth headlining is a standout addition. It's one of those features you don't notice immediately, but once you do, it changes how premium the cabin feels. Combined with configurable ambient lighting, the Velar's interior feels calm, insulated and carefully thought through.

Space is adequate rather than class-leading, but the focus here is comfort. The front seats are 20-way adjustable and come with heating, cooling, massage functions and memory. Rear seat occupants get power recline, adding to the sense that this is a car designed as much for being driven in as driving yourself.

Comfort And Refinement: Velar At Its Best

On the move, the Velar Autobiography plays to its strengths. This is not an SUV that encourages aggressive driving. Instead, it prioritises smoothness and composure. The electronic air suspension does an excellent job of ironing out broken roads and highway undulations, while Adaptive Dynamics ensures the body remains controlled without feeling stiff.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 246.6 HP and 365 Nm of torque. On paper, those numbers may not excite enthusiasts, but that's not the point here. Power delivery is smooth and progressive, perfectly suited to relaxed urban driving and long highway cruises. The Velar never feels strained; it just goes about its business quietly and efficiently.

Noise insulation is impressive, reinforcing the Velar's luxury-first approach. Road, wind and engine noise are all well controlled, making it an easy car to spend long hours in.

Technology And Features: Comprehensive, Not Overwhelming

The Velar Autobiography comes well equipped without feeling overdone. The Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, with 750 watts and 16 speakers, delivers a rich and immersive audio experience. Pivi Pro infotainment supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the 3D surround camera system is genuinely useful given the Velar's size.

Four-zone climate control, Cabin Air Purification Plus and configurable cabin lighting all contribute to a more refined in-cabin environment. Driver assistance features such as cruise control, parking aids and driver condition monitoring are present, though this is not a tech-heavy, feature-flaunting SUV. Everything here is designed to work quietly in the background.

Capability: Still A Range Rover At Heart

Despite its luxury focus, the Velar hasn't forgotten its lineage. Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program, Wade Sensing, electronic air suspension and Adaptive Dynamics ensure that this SUV retains genuine all-terrain capability. While most owners are unlikely to venture off-road regularly, it's reassuring to know the Velar can handle challenging conditions when required.

What Could Have Been Better

At this price point, some buyers may wish for a more powerful engine option or a stronger performance focus. Rear seat space, while comfortable, isn't the most generous in the segment. And while the interior quality is high, the design itself is now familiar, which may not excite buyers looking for something dramatically new.

Verdict: Who Should Buy The Velar Autobiography

Priced at Rs 85.90 lakh ex-showroom for the 2.0-litre petrol, the Range Rover Velar Autobiography sits firmly in luxury territory. This is not a value-driven purchase. It is for buyers who prioritise design, material quality, comfort and everyday usability over outright performance or size.

If you want a luxury SUV that feels calm, refined and thoughtfully finished - one that doesn't try too hard - the Velar Autobiography makes a compelling case. It's balanced, elegant, and very much a Range Rover in spirit.