MG Majestor First Drive Review: Where Presence Meets Purpose

Can one SUV genuinely balance everyday comfort with proper off-road capability without ending up feeling like a compromise? That's exactly what the MG Majestor is trying to figure out. It's big, it's packed with features, and underneath it all, there's some serious hardware. But once you get past the spec sheet, does it actually feel cohesive, or is it trying to be too many things at once?

MG is clearly aiming higher than the usual D-segment space here. The Majestor stretches over five metres in length, and with a 2950 mm wheelbase, it has the kind of road presence you simply can't ignore. But more than just size, it's what sits underneath that makes things interesting. You get a proper four-wheel-drive system with low-range, along with front, rear, and centre differential locks. That's not typical for most SUVs in this space. So at least in terms of intent, this isn't just about looking big, it's trying to be genuinely capable.

Design and Features

Step up to the Majestor, and subtlety clearly wasn't part of the brief. It's upright, squared off, and built to look substantial rather than sleek. The front is dominated by a large grille and stacked lighting elements, with LED DRLs and projector headlamps trying to add a modern touch. It's not trying too hard to be flashy, but it wants to feel imposing.

From the side, the proportions do most of the talking. There's a large glass area, noticeable ground clearance, and 19-inch wheels that fill the arches quite well. Elements like side steps and roof rails don't feel like afterthoughts; they actually make sense given what this SUV is supposed to do. Move to the rear, and the connected tail lamps bring in a slightly contemporary feel, although the overall design still leans more towards rugged than refined.

Inside, the approach shifts quite a bit. The cabin is clearly designed to impress with its features. You get ventilated seats, massage functions up front, and a panoramic sunroof that adds to the sense of space. The twin 12.3-inch screens, one for instrumentation and one for infotainment, give it a modern layout, supported by MG's iSmart connected tech.

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There are both six- and seven-seat options on offer, which is good to see. And thanks to the overall size, the third row is usable. It's not perfect; thigh support could be better, but you don't feel completely squeezed in. Legroom is manageable, and headroom should work for most adults. Boot space stands at around 343 litres with all three rows up and expands to roughly 1250 litres once the third row is folded, so practicality isn't really a concern here.

That said, not everything felt sorted. At one point during my drive, the infotainment screen just went blank while reversing. It could be a one-off glitch, but in a car that leans heavily on tech, it's something you can't entirely ignore.

Performance and Driving Experience

Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre diesel engine, and out on the road, it feels... adequate. It's not particularly quick off the line, which isn't surprising, but once you're into the mid-range, it starts to feel more usable. For something that weighs close to 2.37 tonnes, it does a reasonable job of carrying its bulk without feeling overly strained.

But the more interesting part of this drive wasn't on tarmac, it was off it. MG had set up a dedicated off-road course, and this is where the Majestor begins to make a stronger case for itself. You get multiple drive modes-2H, 4H, and 4L-along with up to ten terrain modes, which gives it a fair bit of adaptability.

The addition of three differential locks really changes the conversation here. Combine that with crawl control, and suddenly off-roading becomes far less intimidating. Once you engage it, the system takes care of throttle and braking, letting you focus purely on steering through obstacles. It's one of those features that makes a noticeable difference, especially if you're not an experienced off-roader.

There's also a claimed water-wading capacity of 810 mm, along with decent approach and departure angles. In controlled conditions, at least, it does feel like this SUV has been engineered with a clear purpose.

However, a couple of things stood out for the wrong reasons. The front seats, while comfortable, could really do with better bolstering, especially when things get uneven off-road. You tend to move around more than you'd like. Rear visibility is another issue. That middle headrest in the second row does block your line of sight, and I found myself noticing it more than once. If that's a concern, the six-seat layout might make more sense.

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Conclusion

The MG Majestor is trying to do quite a lot, and in many ways, it does come close. It has the size and presence of a proper full-size SUV, a cabin that's clearly built around comfort and features, and hardware that genuinely supports its off-road claims.

But then comes the bigger question-should you consider it?

Because the benchmark here is still the Toyota Fortuner. And in a market like India, that's not just about product-it's about trust, reputation, and long-term confidence.

The Majestor has the ingredients. No doubt about that. It feels like MG has tried to tick all the right boxes. But whether that translates into a convincing overall package will depend on how well everything comes together beyond just specs and first impressions.

Right now, it's an SUV with clear intent. In the end, it all comes down to how competitively MG prices it.