Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant (PA) of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has been shot dead in Madhyamgram, two days after the party's historic win in the assembly election.

He was hit by three out of four bullets fired at him while he was in a moving car, sources said. The suspects followed his car and opened fire when it slowed down, they said.

Another man, Buddhadeb, who was with Rath, was injured and was taken to a hospital after the attack in the assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata, sources said.

Suvendu Adhikari was not with Chandranath Rath at the time of the incident, the BJP leader's brother Dibyendu Adhikari told NDTV. He sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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