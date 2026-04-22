Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant (PA) of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has been shot dead in Madhyamgram, two days after the party's historic win in the assembly election.
He was hit by three out of four bullets fired at him while he was in a moving car, sources said. The suspects followed his car and opened fire when it slowed down, they said.
Another man, Buddhadeb, who was with Rath, was injured and was taken to a hospital after the attack in the assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata, sources said.
Suvendu Adhikari was not with Chandranath Rath at the time of the incident, the BJP leader's brother Dibyendu Adhikari told NDTV. He sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
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"This Incident Should Be Investigated Thoroughly": Trinamool Congress Kunal Ghosh To NDTV
"This is a very grave incident and we strongly condemn it. It should be investigated thoroughly and the suspects must be identified. While BJP leaders are leveling political accusations against us, and we understand the sentiment, our stand remains clear," said Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh told NDTV.
Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Had Multiple Bullet Injuries On His Chest: Doctor
"The victim was brought dead with multiple bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, and another bullet on his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him," a hospital doctor told PTI.
Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Played Crucial Role In BJP Leader's Bhabanipur Campaign
Chandranath Rath played a crucial role in Suvendu Adhikari's campaigns in the Bhabanipur constituency where the BJP leader triumphed over former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Chandranath Rath Had Been Working For Suvendu Adhikari For Many Years
Chandranath Rath had been working for Suvendu Adhikari for many years and handled the BJP leader's political coordination and other work. The PA was considered a part of Suvendu Adhikari's inner circle.
BJP Leader Devdas Mondal Accuses Trinamool Congress Of Killing An 'Innocent Man'
BJP leader Devdas Mondal accused the Trinamool of killing an "innocent man". "We will identify the accused and bring them to justice," he told NDTV.
BJP Supporters Stage Protest After Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead
Attackers Were Trailing Suvendu Adhikari's Aide, Shot 4 Times
Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandranath Rath, was hit by three out of four bullets fired at him while he was in a moving car, sources said. The suspects followed his car and opened fire when it slowed down, they said.
'This Should Be Deeply Investigated': BJP leader Nikhil Prasun Alleges 'Deeper Conspiracy'
"This incident is symptomatic of the culture of violence prevalent all these years, cultivated by the Trinamool Congress. He has been brutally murdered. This should be thoroughly investigated. There is a deeper conspiracy behind the killing," BJP leader Nikhil Prasun told NDTV.
Suvendu Adhikari Reaches Hospital After PA Shot Dead
After his personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead in 24 North Parganas, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reached Viva City Hospital in Madhyamgram.
'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Murder': Trinamool Congress On Suvendu Adhikari's Aide's Killing
"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force," Trinamool Congress said in a statement on X.
"We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest," the party added.