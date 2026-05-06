Suvendu Adhikari's Personal Secretary Shot Dead Near Kolkata

The personal assistant (PA) of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been shot dead in Madhyamgram, two days after the party's historic win in the assembly election.

The BJP leader's PA, identified as Chandranath Rath, was hit by three out of four bullets fired at him while he was in a moving car, sources said. The suspects followed his car and opened fire when it slowed down, they said.

Another man, Buddhadeb, who was with Rath was injured and was taken to a hospital after the attack in the assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata, sources said.

The Trinamool's Rathin Ghosh had won from Madhyamgram by 2,399 votes amid a strong BJP challenge.

The killing of Adhikari's PA comes on a day when the BJP alleged Trinamool Congress workers impersonating as BJP supporters have been trying to incite violence.

Adhikari, who has earned the name "giant killer" after he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur seat by over 15,000 votes, is one of the frontrunners for chief minister.

"This incident is symptomatic of the culture of violence prevalent all these years, cultivated by the Trinamool Congress. He has been brutally murdered. This should be thoroughly investigated. There is a deeper conspiracy behind the killing," BJP leader Nikhil Prasun told NDTV.