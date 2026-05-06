Retired Bureaucrats Appointed By Mamata Banerjee Barred From Bengal Offices

The West Bengal government has barred all retired bureaucrats appointed by Mamata Banerjee from offices ahead of the new BJP government formation in the state. LIVE UPDATES

Retired officials who were still serving in various departments have been instructed not to attend the office from today onwards, officials said. Sources told NDTV that West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala conveyed this directive originating from Lok Bhavan to all departmental secretaries.

Secretaries of each department have reportedly been verbally communicated this order within their respective offices.

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The directive will remain in effect until the new government is formed.

Sources further indicate that several retired officials serving as advisors in different departments have already tendered their resignations and vacated their government accommodations.

Additionally, on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary once again ordered all departments to remain vigilant. Instructions were issued to properly safeguard all important files and ensure they do not leave departmental premises under any circumstances. Financial advisors have also been asked to play an active role in this process and compile a list of files.

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The BJP on Monday won 207 of the state's 294 seats. The Trinamool Congress, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, lost as it won just 80 seats. Mamata Banerjee, too, lost her stronghold, Bhabanipur, to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes. The seat, long regarded as a Trinamool Congress bastion in south Kolkata, had become a high-stakes prestige contest, with both leaders present at the counting centre.

BJP is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal, scheduled to take place on May 9.