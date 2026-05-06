Bengal Poll Officer Refutes Election Manipulation Claims By Mamata Banerjee

Following a wave of serious allegations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the integrity of the recent election results, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday issued a firm point-by-point rebuttal, citing a lack of evidence and formal complaints.

The Chief Minister raised concerns regarding the manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). In response, Agarwal emphasised that vague accusations cannot be investigated.

"We cannot answer if there is nothing specific. What were these machines? What tables were these on? What Assembly seat was it? How can we answer if these specifications are not clear?"

Addressing the CM's claim that she was physically manhandled at a counting centre, the CEO stated that internal reports and surveillance tell a different story. The CEO confirmed that cameras remained operational throughout the process.

He further said that no formal complaint or FIR was lodged by the CM or her team regarding the alleged incident.

"CCTV camera was never off. I also spoke with the DEO; nobody was beaten up. Such things never happen with any candidate. If at all it happens, a complaint is filed and FIR is lodged. Neither a complaint was received nor was an FIR lodged. Nothing like that happened," said Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

Banerjee also directed her frustrations toward the Election Commission and the CEO's office. Agarwal clarified the statutory boundaries of his role, noting that the Returning Officer (RO) manages the counting process under the DEO's guidance, not the CEO.

"CEO plays no role in counting. The Returning Officer does it under the guidance of DEO," he said. The CEO confirmed that all systems are "go" for the upcoming repolling in Falta. In a nod to previous irregularities, he assured that unusual interference--specifically mentioning the "placement of tape or perfume" on machines, would be strictly prevented.

"All preparations have been made. We will see that nothing like the placement of tape or perfume happens," added the CEO.

When asked about Mamata Banerjee's defiant stance, stating, "I will not resign, I did not lose," Agarwal maintained a strictly neutral, administrative position.

"What do we have to do with it? She is the CM. There is a Governor here. The Constitution is the supreme. CEO and ECI have nothing to do with it," he remarked, distancing the electoral body from the brewing political and constitutional standoff.

Earlier, Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP and claimed that she has not lost the assembly polls and will not go to the Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation, saying "they can defeat Trinamool Congress through the Election Commission" but "morally we won the election".

Interacting with the media a day after the assembly election results, in which the BJP scored a two-thirds majority and Trinamool Congress got 80 seats, Mamata Banerjee also said she will strengthen the INDIA team, noting that she does not have "any chair now" and is "a commoner".

"I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan...The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who was accompanied by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, alleged that Chief Election Commissioner has "become the villain of this election".

She accused the BJP of playing "dirty, nasty and mischievous games".

"Sad to say, CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting EVM has 80-90% charge? How is it possible? Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers," she said.

"They selected people from their party and BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a betting between the BJP and the Election Commission. We fought against all machinery. PM and HM are also involved, direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included...They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life," she added.

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the results of the assembly polls declared on Monday. The Trinamool Congress, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats. BJP is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)