Mamata Banerjee Digs In, Refuses To Resign. What Happens Next In Bengal?

Mamata Banerjee and her refusal to resign as Chief Minister of Bengal after the 2026 Assembly election results - in which her Trinamool Congress was beaten by the Bharatiya Janata Party - has set up an extraordinary constitutional crisis that is likely to be kicked up to Governor RN Ravi and maybe the Supreme Court for resolution.

On Tuesday evening Banerjee argued she had not lost and that the BJP's mandate - poll results gave it 207 of the state's 294 seats - was the result of an illegal campaign orchestrated by the Election Commission in collusion with the saffron party.

"I have not lost… so I will not go to Raj Bhavan (the governor's residence). I will not tender resignation," she said, leaning into the street-fighter avatar that kept the BJP at bay for 15 years.

Experts agree there is no significant precedent in India for this situation.

What the rules say

There is no explicit provision in the Constitution demanding a chief minister resign after losing an election. Standing down after a poll defeat - at the core of a peaceful transfer of power - is a convention rather than the rule, though that could change now.

The principle is that a chief minister must have the confidence of the legislative assembly to continue in his/her position. Once Election Commission-verified results make it clear that this is not the case, constitutional convention asks s/he to resign.

Should they refuse, as Banerjee has done, then the Governor has certain measures at his disposal, including recommending President's Rule, i.e., suspending the legislature and bringing the state under direct control of the federal government.

That, though, is an extreme move and will likely be the last resort.

Under Article 164(1) of the Constitution the chief ministers and her cabinet are said to hold office "during the pleasure of the governor", which indicates the latter can dismiss them.

And that is more likely to happen in this case, i.e., the governor will demand Mamata Banerjee prove the majority she claims on the floor of the House. When she is unable to do so, he can then ask the leader of the party with a majority to step in.

The BJP will argue Banerjee does not have that support, though she will claim otherwise. The Trinamool leader has argued the results for 100 seats were "stolen", i.e., manipulated via the EC-mandated voter roll revision and other alleged illegal practices.

EC results gave the Trinamool only 80 seats, 68 short of the majority mark.

On Monday evening she accused the poll panel of playing "nasty games", and pointed to defeats for non-BJP alliances in recent elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar. "This is not how democracy works. When the judiciary is not there, when the Election Commission is biased, and the (central) government wants a one-party rule, a wrong message goes to the world."

The 71-year-old also said she was assaulted at a polling station as votes were being counted. "I was kicked in the belly and back. The CCTV was off. I was pushed out of the counting station."

She did not, however, offer any further insight into her strategy for the next 48 hours. The term of the current Bengal Assembly ends on May 7, leaving very little time for this crisis to be resolved.