PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Makhan Lal Sarkar In Bengal: Who Is He?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the blessing of a 97-year-old man at the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata this morning. In a grand gesture, PM Modi hugged and touched his feet. This person is Makhan Lal Sarkar, a Siliguri resident who was one of the seniormost state leaders during the BJP's initial days. Live Updates

Sarkar was the aide of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, said Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya. "Mookerjee was killed in a mysterious way in a Kashmir jail. Sarkar, who was part of his last journey, has graced us with his presence today," he added.

PM Modi honours veteran BJP leader Makhanlal Sarkar ahead of oath-taking ceremony at Brigade Parade ground pic.twitter.com/GoigITiy8f — NDTV (@ndtv) May 9, 2026

Bhattacharya further recalled that Sarkar was arrested by Delhi Police for singing a patriotic song when the Congress was in power. He was taken to court and asked to apologise. But he refused.

"Sarkar told the judge he didn't commit any crime; that he had only sung a song. The judge wanted to listen to the song, so he sang it again in the court. The judge then asked the police to get Sarkar a first-class ticket back home and give him Rs 100 for his journey," said the Bengal BJP chief.

Read: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As BJP's First Bengal Chief Minister

Makhan Lal Sarkar - A BJP Veteran

Sarkar was the first BJP district president of the Siliguri organisational district and a companion of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his historic Kashmir tour. At the age of 97, he remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Mookerjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. Within just one year, he helped enroll nearly 10,000 members.

From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years.